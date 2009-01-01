Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 91 Kawi 650SX Guidance/Advice #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location MARYLAND Age 28 Posts 9 91 Kawi 650SX Guidance/Advice Hey guys! I recently got my hands of a 91 650SX and I'm currently in rebuild mode. Engine is out, engine bay is basically stripped for heavy duty cleaning and looking over everything. This site has given me so much knowledge already and helped me get this far.



Originally this was suppose to be a "just get it runny for the summer" and then rebuild and do everything from paint to engine overhaul this winter but a few things changed my mind. First off, the guy who gave it to me (oh yeah it was free), said that the previous owner had been messing with the carb and trying to rebuild it (RED FLAG). The state of this ski was pretty bad. Got it running with a new battery and some fresh fuel. Idled really well and rev'd up okay, but hit what seems like a rev limiter pretty low in the RPM's. Didn't have the 2 stroke high RPM rev range and sound. Decided to take it to the water anyway and lake test it. Seemed to have good propulsion and it floated LOL!



Once i tried to start going on it, it didn't have any power to get me out of the water yet alone on plane. So I brought it up to the garage and started digging in. Here is what I know is on it..



Compression 120 in both cylinders

Mikuni 44mm- 120 Low Speed, 115 High Speed, 2.5 N/S, not sure of the spring weight but its golden in color.

Intake manifold

Jet sport Exhaust

Already on pre-mix



I have the head off right now, everything looks really good inside minus some burnt piston tops, more so in the front cylinder. I'm planning to do a quick hone and top end rebuild, new carb (peace of mind and ease, plus i want to keep the old as a spare), new fuel lines and cooling lines. It was set up as single cooling but there is one hose plugged so I think I can do dual cooling.



Really my question is, does anyone have any clue why it wouldn't rev up very high or get going? Sounded like it was bogged down and I had it full throttle but it didn't go anymore than like 5 MPH. Any bit of advice or ideas would be a great help!! Thanks! #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2014 Location Hazel SD Age 42 Posts 82 Re: 91 Kawi 650SX Guidance/Advice Was it running on both cylinders?





