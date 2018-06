Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: New Billet Extended X4 Trim Tabs #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 44 Posts 3,339 New Billet Extended X4 Trim Tabs A member was kind enough to make these up for me. They are modeled after the Ultrac tabs. $107 shipped in the US only. I have a couple sets of each anodized color(purple, black, yellow, clear). Attached Images IMG_9142.jpg (59.9 KB, 6 views) #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 3,878 Re: New Billet Extended X4 Trim Tabs Very very cool, Matt!



...and I love the colors!



Weren't the Ultracs made of plastic? I recall them only in yellow.

