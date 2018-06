Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1999' Seadoo GTX Limited - blown engine #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2014 Location North Carolina Posts 378 1999' Seadoo GTX Limited - blown engine Selling 99' Sea doo GTX Limited with blown 951 engine. One oil line came off of oiler under carbs and engine threw rod through the cases. All other parts are good, electronics all good, was garage kept as you can tell it is in good cosmetic condition and gauges have zero fading.

The hood hinge and strut are working properly, where most hoods won't stay up, and/or the hinge is broken. This has neither of those problems as per pictures.

Comes with NC title and key.

No trailer.









































