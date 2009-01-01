pxctoday

  1. Today, 03:26 PM #1
    bergjar000
    Join Date
    May 2015
    Location
    Washington
    Posts
    11

    750 SXI Pro R&D Aquavein Top Loader

    Hey guys, looking for a used R&D Aquavein intake grate for my 99 SXI pro. Please send me a PM if you are looking to sell. Thank you!


  2. Today, 03:27 PM #2
    Texasskeeter
    Join Date
    Apr 2018
    Location
    North Texas
    Age
    51
    Posts
    16

    Re: 750 SXI Pro R&D Aquavein Top Loader

    FYI They have new ones on EBay...
  3. Today, 04:00 PM #3
    bergjar000
    Join Date
    May 2015
    Location
    Washington
    Posts
    11

    Re: 750 SXI Pro R&D Aquavein Top Loader

    Thank you for the reference! I am hoping I can get a better deal here than buying it new


