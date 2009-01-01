Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 750 SXI Pro R&D Aquavein Top Loader #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2015 Location Washington Posts 11 750 SXI Pro R&D Aquavein Top Loader Hey guys, looking for a used R&D Aquavein intake grate for my 99 SXI pro. Please send me a PM if you are looking to sell. Thank you!





FYI They have new ones on EBay...





Thank you for the reference! I am hoping I can get a better deal here than buying it new

