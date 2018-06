Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2001 stx di oil leak #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location Boston Age 51 Posts 2 2001 stx di oil leak Well had my 1100 on the lake this weekend all was good. Then just died out so checked it out found no spark. i have scan tool from cando pro hooked it up the the cord got very very hot. looked in the stator inspection hole and tons of oil. So can oil burn out the stator or did emm crap out. if it is crank seal can i change it without pulling the motor. Althought the oil looks very clean.Any input from fellow jet ski gurus. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

