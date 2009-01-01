pxctoday

Thread: New Guy in MN

  Today, 12:51 PM #1
    WEASEL36
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2018
    Location
    Minnesota
    Age
    45
    Posts
    3

    New Guy in MN

    Hello. Was working on a 94 WetJet, forever, finally said that's enough and bought a Waverunner.
  Today, 01:27 PM #2
    TMali
    Join Date
    Mar 2011
    Location
    Brooklyn Center, MN
    Posts
    2,446

    Re: New Guy in MN

    Welcome. Everyone in MN has moved over to facebook. If you are interested in getting together for local rides and shenanigans find us on face book. TCJetPilots
