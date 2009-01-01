Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: New Guy in MN #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location Minnesota Age 45 Posts 3 New Guy in MN Hello. Was working on a 94 WetJet, forever, finally said that's enough and bought a Waverunner. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2011 Location Brooklyn Center, MN Posts 2,446 Re: New Guy in MN Welcome. Everyone in MN has moved over to facebook. If you are interested in getting together for local rides and shenanigans find us on face book. TCJetPilots Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules