Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Help! Hydrolocked 2000 GP1200r #1 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2005 Location Baldwin Kansas Age 29 Posts 599 Help! Hydrolocked 2000 GP1200r I just finished rebuilding this motor yesterday. Cylinder 2 and 3 oil lines came off. So it got a complete rebuild. Pistons, 1 cylinder, new longer oil lines, rebuilt carbs, all new gaskets, wave eaters. The ski has Riva flame arresters, riva cat delete and down pipe. I bled the oil pump. Primed the lines. It fired right up. I added some oil at 100:1 per gallon to the tank. Hauled it to the lake. Pulled the ski off the trailer and tied it to the dock. Parked my truck and hopped on the ski. Hit the start button and the motor rotated 2-3 revolutions then clunk. Tried again and again. Would rotate a couple revs then stop. Thought it was the battery. Hauled it home and pulled the spark plugs. All 3 were covered in water. Cylinders had a bunch of water in them. I cranked it and got the water out and finally got it running again. Then pulled the plugs and fogged the cylinders to be safe.



So where the heck did all this water come from? The ski never ran in the water. Sat in water for less than 5 minutes. No water in the bottom of the hull. I dumped the fuel filter out and there was no water in it. I didnt have it hooked up to a hose at home when i had it running for the minute or two.



Im dumb founded.....

