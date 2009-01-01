Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Reverse bucket operation at idle #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2009 Location nc Posts 402 Reverse bucket operation at idle I've read through all the post I could find about the reverse bucket on the Honda skis. I have an 03 f-12x and an 05 F12 they are both the same, the lever moves easily just sitting with the ski not running but at idle it's impossible to move the lever. Neither of these skis seems to be idling fast at all, is this just how the reverse bucket works on these skis?



Banjomaniac #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 41 Posts 5,146 Re: Reverse bucket operation at idle I've noticed there are various brands and models that seem to bind the reverse bucket when running. Just shut it off, move the lever, turn it back on. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



