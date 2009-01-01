pxctoday

  Today, 11:27 AM #1
    banjomaniac
    Reverse bucket operation at idle

    I've read through all the post I could find about the reverse bucket on the Honda skis. I have an 03 f-12x and an 05 F12 they are both the same, the lever moves easily just sitting with the ski not running but at idle it's impossible to move the lever. Neither of these skis seems to be idling fast at all, is this just how the reverse bucket works on these skis?

    Banjomaniac
  Today, 11:52 AM #2
    Myself
    Re: Reverse bucket operation at idle

    I've noticed there are various brands and models that seem to bind the reverse bucket when running. Just shut it off, move the lever, turn it back on.
  Today, 12:21 PM #3
    banjomaniac
    Re: Reverse bucket operation at idle

    That's what I do, would be nice to be able to move when coming into the dock without shutting it off.
