Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2007 Yamaha VX Cruiser airbox #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2009 Location Oklahoma Posts 261 2007 Yamaha VX Cruiser airbox I noticed yesterday that while giving the gas to the ski, that hose to throttle body seemed to collapse some. I thought it might be a wet air filter, as my flush hose cap came off and soaked the inside pretty good. I was was hoping it had an accessible airbox (like my 2015 SVHO), but I don't see one. I see a box that can be split with about 6 screws. Surely this thing doesn't have a filter in there. Can anyone confirm this before I get all mid evil trying to remove the cover? 2007 Yamaha VX Cruiser 70 hours

2015 Yamaha FZR SVHO 6 hours



Acquired used this spring #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 41 Posts 5,146 Re: 2007 Yamaha VX Cruiser airbox Yes, that's the airbox and it's sort of a pain. You'll need a stubby phillips. Betting the air filter is soaked. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules