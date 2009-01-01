pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 10:00 AM #1
    revvinkevin511
    revvinkevin511 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2012
    Location
    Spokane, WA
    Posts
    14

    Sbn44 jetting for stock 550 motor?

    I did a search on here and didnt come up with much of anything on what jets to start with on a stock js550 piston port motor? It seems like these sbn44 can worl on multiple types of skis so i dont trust the jets it comes with as being correct.

    my bn is toast on my 86 (leaking in the back body of the carb) and i was going to replace with a sbn 44 bn44-40-8067

    I know this is probably beating a dead horse but i searched and couldnt find anything for stock motor. I do have a scoop grate solas impellar and about 2000ft elevation.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:51 PM #2
    mcn6
    mcn6 is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home mcn6's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2006
    Location
    Oregon
    Age
    59
    Posts
    2,994

    Re: Sbn44 jetting for stock 550 motor?

    To start with I would try:
    130 main jet
    110 pilot
    2.3 NS/80g spring (or whatever combination yields about 16-18 psi pop off)

    See how that works out for you and follow standard SBN tuning procedure from there.



    Home of Newmiller Machine
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests)

  1. BLRider,
  2. revvinkevin511

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 