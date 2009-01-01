Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Sbn44 jetting for stock 550 motor? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2012 Location Spokane, WA Posts 14 Sbn44 jetting for stock 550 motor? I did a search on here and didnt come up with much of anything on what jets to start with on a stock js550 piston port motor? It seems like these sbn44 can worl on multiple types of skis so i dont trust the jets it comes with as being correct.



my bn is toast on my 86 (leaking in the back body of the carb) and i was going to replace with a sbn 44 bn44-40-8067



I know this is probably beating a dead horse but i searched and couldnt find anything for stock motor. I do have a scoop grate solas impellar and about 2000ft elevation. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2006 Location Oregon Age 59 Posts 2,994 Re: Sbn44 jetting for stock 550 motor? To start with I would try:

130 main jet

110 pilot

2.3 NS/80g spring (or whatever combination yields about 16-18 psi pop off)



See how that works out for you and follow standard SBN tuning procedure from there.





