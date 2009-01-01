Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: 88 Kawasaki x2 runs great out of water in water dies #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2014 Location Maine Age 26 Posts 14 88 Kawasaki x2 runs great out of water in water dies So Im having trouble figuring out my issue I have a 88 x2 has Coffman exhaust mariner water box stock head dual 38s rest is pretty much stock. Ski runs amazing out of water compression is 145 in each hole will fire right up every time out of water, will run on hose (long enough so I dont cook anything 1/2mins) seams to rev up good. New fuel lines carbs were rebuilt last year fresh gas 50:1 mix. At the dock it will fire up and run but after you take off and it gets about 100-200 out and will die and wont fire second you get it back out of the water will fire up and run great again. I pulled exhaust part thinking I had a water leak somewhere new manifold gaskets still same thing pulled plugs to see if base had water in it in nothing comes out when cranking over. Plugs looked ok first time looked a little milky second time after fresh gaskets looked new. Spark looks good but could it be a coil issue? Carbs out of wack? Im lost cant keep throwing parts at it hoping I will get lucky any advice would be appreciated and if you think its something and have spare parts I will gladly buy. Different carb maybe, would go to single 44 if someone had one with a manifold different coil? Thanks #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2011 Location nebraska Age 54 Posts 137 Re: 88 Kawasaki x2 runs great out of water in water dies if your ski is allergic to the water its most likely the coils under flywheel. generates enough to spark out of water but in the water not enough. seen it a million times.. if everything is up to par #3 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2008 Location Frozen Tundra, MN Posts 1,298 Re: 88 Kawasaki x2 runs great out of water in water dies Milky plugs= not right.



Water in the fuel?

Check the water saver reservoir. better yet.. just remove it completely and replace with a check valve.

http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...=1#post3430323 #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2014 Location Maine Age 26 Posts 14 Re: 88 Kawasaki x2 runs great out of water in water dies Water separator has been removed already. reserve is now main fuel line with inline filter it is fresh gas so shouldn't have water in it #5 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2008 Location Frozen Tundra, MN Posts 1,298 Re: 88 Kawasaki x2 runs great out of water in water dies Well then, Like pros pro said... pull the stater cover off and inspect those coils #6 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2014 Location Maine Age 26 Posts 14 Re: 88 Kawasaki x2 runs great out of water in water dies Thanks for the replies I will pull cover tonight and post what I find

