Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Full Bore Online for Top End Rebuilds?? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location Hickory, NC Posts 3 Full Bore Online for Top End Rebuilds?? Has anyone done business with these guys? I have a 97 ZXI 750 in need of a top end rebuild and I came across their website. Prices seem reasonable and definitely convenient getting machine work and parts all from them.



http://fullboreonline.com



Any thoughts or experiences with them please let me know! I'll be pulling the top end apart in the next couple of days.



Thanks. Last edited by kcdt58; Today at 07:26 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 6 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules