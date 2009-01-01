Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 98 XL 760 Help Needed Please Engine Won't Rev #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2005 Location Beaver Lake, NE Age 49 Posts 107 98 XL 760 Help Needed Please Engine Won't Rev I purchased a very clean 98 XL 760 last year and noticed that it was hard to start. In fact the PO kept a can of starting fluid in the storage compartment to get it goin. It was definitely very hard to start! It also had an intermittent miss or stumble at around 6400 RPMs. I figured it was due to the carbs never being rebuilt. So I thought the carbs needed a rebuild based on that. This May I rebuilt both carbs using Mikuni kits. Yesterday I had the ski running pretty good. So I thought. It starts instantly and has snappy throttle response. I did notice that the intermittent miss I had last year was still there! No amount of fiddling with the H or L speed settings can make it go away. BTW the H speed settings are at 3/4 and the L are at 1-3/4. Today my wife took it out for a long cruise around the lake at 1/2 throttle or less. She was just putzing around looking at peoples landscaping. She pulled into the dock and I asked her how it ran. She said fine. She picked up my 9 yr old daughter and the intermittent miss got really bad. She said the engine lost power, while cruising at about 35 MPH . She feathered the throttle which killed the engine. She was able to restart the engine and make it back home only doing 6 MPH. I put it on the lift and there was no warning indicators on the display or warning buzzers going off. The engine was peeing a good stream so there was cooling water circulating. I started the engine out of the water while on the lift. I squeezed the trigger and it wouldn't rev. It didn't sound like it did when it would stumble due to the carb being miss adjusted.



Does this sound like a rev limiter or defective temp sensor? When the intermittent miss happens to me, I can watch the tachometer bounce between 6,200 and 6,600 RPM. Then engine has a miss at a frequency of 2-3 per sec. Is there a way to disconnect the temp sensor rev limiter to rule them out?



Any help is greatly appreciated.



Hec 95 Wave Raider 1100

With:

GP 1200 five deg nozzle

R&D Intake grate (Looks like stock with 2 bars cut out)

R&D Ride Plate (Short one) Flush with the back of the hull.

Solas YD-SC-I (13-19) Impeller

Jet Trim Splash Guard



Carbs have 1.2 N&S, 80 Gram spring #1 & #2, 95 gram spring #3

Mikuni BN44/164 valve body assemblies installed.

