Brand new Westcoast EP5500 Head for stock Kawasaki 550SX reed motor. Comes with brand new set of 21cc domes (210psi) and two sets of new viton o-rings. I will throw in a brand new single 22cc race dome as well as a barely used 20cc race dome for free in case you already have some others.
This is a VERY rare part to find brand new as a
set. $350
86512CA7-A2CA-4543-B404-C6DF8D609142.jpeg78CE6A91-508C-4F7B-BF40-BACB740E7BB0.jpeg119018D3-63E5-4ECE-B109-AF700F94C475.jpegE196B705-D3B5-4ED7-95DF-4B4AC5B42684.jpeg