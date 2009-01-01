Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Any lakes within 2 hours of the dfw area were you can camp and beach ski or.. #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2018 Location Tx Posts 62 Any lakes within 2 hours of the dfw area were you can camp and beach ski or.. I'm new to the area and picked up a ski pro, I'm Curious of lakes were you can camp on the beach and just beach your ski next to camp. Also looking for lakes that I can beach the ski and just set up camp for the day as well.



Only lake I have taken my ski on so far is lake waxahachie, small lake near my house. And plan on breaking bringing it to Eagle Mountain lake soon as my father recently bought a waterfront piece of property.

