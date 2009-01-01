Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: It wants to start by itself #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2008 Location Orting Wa Posts 12 It wants to start by itself Hi all,

It's been a while since I was online...



So my buddy calls me and says after his wife went out for a ride last week, his 95 GTX was running awesome and she came back parked it on the lift, left the lanyard plugged in thinking someeone was going back out to ride shortly.



She came back out a little later to hear a "whirring clicking" noise and she pulled the lanyard and it didn't stop, she hit the start stop switch and it fired up, they somehow got it stopped but now the starter was still cranking.

They ended up disconnecting the battery to get the starter to stop.



This is where I come in, ( I had rebuilt their carbs and fixed a leaking rear control cable seal for them recently) anyway they brought it over and said they had tried to replace the solenoid because they searched "why does my seadoo start by itself" and it had been mentioned to try that.



So after doing my own research...I have systematically unplugged each external point in the starting system starting with the deadman and tried connecting the battery.

(They call it the DESS, but this ski doesn't have one as far as I know, there is no chip and only 2 wires coming from the switch, not 3 or 4, so I think it's just a simple deadman.)

Every time, the starter engages the second I touch the ground wire to the battery.



One at a time I unplugged deadman, the 2 different connections going up the column to the start stop, even the guages, I have the box out with the solenoid/coil and mpem and looking it over, the solenoid is brand new so I am ruling that out too because both solenoids are acting the same.



I am kinda leaning to the mpem but I don't want to charge in there and start poking around without running it past the collective minds here.

I am not real familiar with mpems and have read that you can screw them up just testing them.

A couple other symptoms my friend mentioned was that ever since they bought the ski last year there is no beeping when you plug the lanyard in and the guages are dead which is kinda odd for everything to be dead. I did check as best I could for breaks crimps or wear spot in the wiring and double checked all the connectors.

Sorry for the long read, I wanted to be thorough.

Thanks for reading, and any advice is most appreciated. #2 Resident Guru Join Date Aug 2006 Location East of DFW Posts 1,080 Re: It wants to start by itself Your ski does not have a DESS.



The module does not control starter. It only powers up ignition. You have either welded the contacts on solenoid, or have something wired wrong causing solenoid to be powered. If you disconnect the two wire plug from solenoid, then starter should not be running. If it is the solenoid contacts are welded. This is usually caused from someone continually cranking until the solenoid gets fried.

