Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: premix vs oil injection #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location Louisiana Age 47 Posts 9 premix vs oil injection have a 1998 kawasaki stx 900. just rebuilt motor and pulled the oil pump to go premix, is this a good ideal or should i keep the pump. does this carbs handle premix fuel the same? #2 Resident Guru Join Date May 2005 Location Halifax Posts 1,148 Re: premix vs oil injection premix is a good idea..

the pumps rarely fail, but the lines and **** do..

this way you always have lubrication if you remember to put oil in the fuel #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2008 Location UTAH Age 44 Posts 2,696 Re: premix vs oil injection cleet speaks the truth! the mikuni pump is fail safe but if you have crusty oil lines...RIP to the 900

