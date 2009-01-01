|
premix vs oil injection
have a 1998 kawasaki stx 900. just rebuilt motor and pulled the oil pump to go premix, is this a good ideal or should i keep the pump. does this carbs handle premix fuel the same?
Re: premix vs oil injection
premix is a good idea..
the pumps rarely fail, but the lines and **** do..
this way you always have lubrication if you remember to put oil in the fuel
Re: premix vs oil injection
cleet speaks the truth! the mikuni pump is fail safe but if you have crusty oil lines...RIP to the 900
