Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2002 f12x loss of top end speed? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location OK Age 24 Posts 1 2002 f12x loss of top end speed? I have a 2002 f12x that all of sudden while in the middle of riding last year started showing a top speed of 51 while we were used to 60-63. After a little while of riding at 51 the ski overheated. We took it to dealer they said they did an exhaust flush on it and it was fine. We had them just go ahead and winterize it. When I pulled it out this year it was doing the same thing. It doesn't really seem like its lagging or anything its revving to 6100 rpm. It felt slow but I recently bought an r12x and I might just be comparing it to that. I took it back to the dealer they replaced plugs and oil and did comp. test all cylinders are 175. They also replaced wastegate with the one off my r12x and its still doing the same thing. Is this a dreamometer problem? GPS of 54 ski has 750+hours Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) San Diego tony Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules