98 ZXI 1100 Sponsons for an old dude
Looking for a set of aftermarket sponsons for my 98 1100 zxi.
I was at the lake today and there was a lot of chop from traffic and wind. Great jumping but the proposing is killing my tailbone. Getting old doesn't help. Last year I beat myself up on 4th of July weekend and still feel it. I need to smooth the ride out and I am not planning on giving up my machine yet but hate getting prison raped every time I get carried away.
Any help would be great.
Thanks
^^^ lol that’s funny, I hope you have good luck in your search
