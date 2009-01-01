Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 98 ZXI 1100 Sponsons for an old dude #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2016 Location North Carolina Posts 19 98 ZXI 1100 Sponsons for an old dude Looking for a set of aftermarket sponsons for my 98 1100 zxi.



I was at the lake today and there was a lot of chop from traffic and wind. Great jumping but the proposing is killing my tailbone. Getting old doesn't help. Last year I beat myself up on 4th of July weekend and still feel it. I need to smooth the ride out and I am not planning on giving up my machine yet but hate getting prison raped every time I get carried away.



Any help would be great.



Re: 98 ZXI 1100 Sponsons for an old dude ^^^ lol that's funny, I hope you have good luck in your search

