  Today, 05:29 PM #1
    Slamnslash
    Slamnslash is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2016
    Location
    North Carolina
    Posts
    19

    98 ZXI 1100 Sponsons for an old dude

    Looking for a set of aftermarket sponsons for my 98 1100 zxi.

    I was at the lake today and there was a lot of chop from traffic and wind. Great jumping but the proposing is killing my tailbone. Getting old doesn't help. Last year I beat myself up on 4th of July weekend and still feel it. I need to smooth the ride out and I am not planning on giving up my machine yet but hate getting prison raped every time I get carried away.

    Any help would be great.

    Thanks
  Today, 05:53 PM #2
    Scherf
    Scherf is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2018
    Location
    Richmond Ky
    Age
    25
    Posts
    23

    Re: 98 ZXI 1100 Sponsons for an old dude

    ^^^ lol that's funny, I hope you have good luck in your search
