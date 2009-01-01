Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Dress Post & Key problems #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2007 Location Massachusetts Posts 109 Dress Post & Key problems So last winter when I winterized my 97 XP wasnt starting. After finding the black/yellow wire insulation of the Dess post chewed by a mouse, the wire had corroded away. I was able to cut and solder some new wire near the plug to get it started.



Today I was getting it started for the first time this year and having the same issue of not getting power when putting the key on the post. I cut the wire high near the post and ran some new wire to solder near the plug.

So now it works half the time now. Sometimes it recognizes the key, other times not.

I checked resistance on the black/yellow and black wires. Open circuit with key off and a small resistance with key on.

I also tested the key contacts. I read that there should be less than 10 ohm with red on the outer contact and black in the center contact. Im getting like 650 ohm.

Can the keys go bad? And cause intermittent connection. Or is it possible I should replace the whole Dess post since there may still be some corrosion on that one black/yellow wire.

I took it out for a quick test ride and it actually stalled out on me. Lost connection to the key and I couldnt get it started for a min or so, I kept taking the key on and off and finally got it started again.

Looking for suggestions.





Replace the post.

