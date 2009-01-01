Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: GSX limited ´99 cut-out at 5500rpm #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2013 Location Denmark Age 33 Posts 2 GSX limited ´99 cut-out at 5500rpm Hi Guys,

I tried searching, but not sure what to search for..I did read a bout oilcensors, but it's working.



I need inputs - My ski is starting and running super, but cuts out, after 3-4 secs if I give it full throttle, I can run it on appr. 5500rpm - it has plenty of kick and accelaration, It seems like a Fuel filter issue, but I checked it, and it is fine - also filled oil on it, and tank censor is working, as it was showing me a red light a first, but not after refilling...



Any ideas? - New plugs also seems to be logic start for me - but not this time...



Is there 2 fuel filter? or can it be a carb overhaul i need? ski has been standing still for 2 years, but started and i have been sailing 30 minutes today, with out problems(if you can live with 60kph)



THanks! Im from Denmark, and there not most help to get over here...

