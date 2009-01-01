Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SXR 800. Can you still have 165 psi on both cylinders, but have a head gasket leak? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2014 Location Mission Viejo CA Age 59 Posts 129 SXR 800. Can you still have 165 psi on both cylinders, but have a head gasket leak? Guys,



I'm still trying to figure out this bogging off idle issue on my 2008 SXR 800.



I rebuilt the carbs, took it to the lake and it didn't change a thing. Then I swapped out my carbs from my 2011 ski, checked it at the lake and still no good. I did a leak down test of the crank, (ran a pressure check AND pulled a vacuum on it and it was perfect). I checked the stator, checked the reeds, looked for exhaust leaks in the engine compartment, cut back the spark plug leads, checked the return line to ensure that part of the system stayed pressurized, (it did), checked the pulser line,checked all wiring, took it to the lake and it STILL has the bog.



Today I swapped out the entire ebox from my 2011 ski, took it to the lake, but the bogging is still there.



Both cylinders are at about 165 PSI, but someone suggested I could have a head gasket leak which is letting water into one of both cylinders at low RPM causing the bog. Can a head gasket leak into the cylinder even cause an off-idle bog?? Note: Above the bog it runs perfectly fine.



Before I pull off the head and ruin yet another gasket, can your cylinders show good compression, (the 165 PSI in both of them), yet still be leaking water from the water jacket into one or both cylinders?? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules