|
|
-
Modified 650sx stock exhaust.
I have a stock modified 650sx pipe for sale. Both couplers are in good shape. Ready to run. Open to some trades too, looking for a 44sbn and a 44 intake manifold for a 650.
$75 plus shipping.
Thanks,
Ryan
20180623_234927.jpg20180623_234932.jpg20180623_234922.jpg20180623_234945.jpg20180623_234953.jpg
-
Re: Modified 650sx stock exhaust.
Also looking for a resonator type water box for a 550.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules