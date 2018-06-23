pxctoday

  1. Today, 03:41 PM #1
    Modified 650sx stock exhaust.

    I have a stock modified 650sx pipe for sale. Both couplers are in good shape. Ready to run. Open to some trades too, looking for a 44sbn and a 44 intake manifold for a 650.

    $75 plus shipping.

    Thanks,
    Ryan

    20180623_234927.jpg20180623_234932.jpg20180623_234922.jpg20180623_234945.jpg20180623_234953.jpg
  2. Today, 03:42 PM #2
    Re: Modified 650sx stock exhaust.

    Also looking for a resonator type water box for a 550.
