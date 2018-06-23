Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Modified 650sx stock exhaust. #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2016 Location Corona/Havasu Age 37 Posts 65 Modified 650sx stock exhaust. I have a stock modified 650sx pipe for sale. Both couplers are in good shape. Ready to run. Open to some trades too, looking for a 44sbn and a 44 intake manifold for a 650.



$75 plus shipping.



Thanks,

Ryan



