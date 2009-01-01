Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 64v engine code with 64u head...? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2012 Location Connecticut Posts 112 64v engine code with 64u head...? Just picked up a 1996 Yamaha Superjet, seems totally stock.



the code on case just above flywheel states:

j700k 70

64v 001864x





The head is stamped:

64u-00









anyone knownif this is a stock 701 ? Or is the 64v mean it is a 760??



i thought the cases were labeled either 61x or 62t. And the head being labeled 64u means its a 760.



Thats normal.

