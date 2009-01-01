pxctoday

  1. Today, 03:03 PM #1
    Mrstark44
    Join Date
    Jun 2012
    Location
    Connecticut
    Posts
    112

    64v engine code with 64u head...?

    Just picked up a 1996 Yamaha Superjet, seems totally stock.

    the code on case just above flywheel states:
    j700k 70
    64v 001864x


    The head is stamped:
    64u-00




    anyone knownif this is a stock 701 ? Or is the 64v mean it is a 760??

    i thought the cases were labeled either 61x or 62t. And the head being labeled 64u means its a 760.

    any info would be great!! Thanks
  2. Today, 03:09 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    26,151

    Re: 64v engine code with 64u head...?

    Thats normal.
  3. Today, 03:17 PM #3
    Mrstark44
    Join Date
    Jun 2012
    Location
    Connecticut
    Posts
    112

    Re: 64v engine code with 64u head...?

    Normal meaning 64u is a 701?
