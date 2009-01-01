|
64v engine code with 64u head...?
Just picked up a 1996 Yamaha Superjet, seems totally stock.
the code on case just above flywheel states:
j700k 70
64v 001864x
The head is stamped:
64u-00
anyone knownif this is a stock 701 ? Or is the 64v mean it is a 760??
i thought the cases were labeled either 61x or 62t. And the head being labeled 64u means its a 760.
any info would be great!! Thanks
Re: 64v engine code with 64u head...?
Re: 64v engine code with 64u head...?
Normal meaning 64u is a 701?
