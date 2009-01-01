Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Three Days to Restore 1984? Js550?Help! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location Glendale, CA Age 25 Posts 1 Three Days to Restore 1984? Js550?Help! So I bought this jet ski 2 years ago from an old Aviation Mechanic. Last set of stickers on it were from 92'. Never touched it. Now of course, I have a big camping trip down in San Diego, CA (Campland of The Bay?) this 4th of July and I leave this Thursday.



I need to get this old girl up and running before. I've got a lot of mechanical experience in aviation and automotive but none in marine. I have put together what the majority of the systems do but still have some questions regarding flow and such.



What I've done,

- Pre-inspections prior to starting (new battery and fresh mix.)

- Polished hull

- Removed old engine bay seal and traction pad (ordered, coming Tuesday)

- Inspected cable function and lube





Just a few questions...



I believe the this is a 03/84 550.



When I put it in water, and hopefully it floats.... when I start it, will water that cycles through the engine (exhaust water? lol) will I see that somewhere? I'm unfamiliar with the system and have not been able to flush it or verify it is in fact clear of gunk. (I didn't want to mess with the whole garden hose thing to flush).



Also,



I guess I need a fire extinguisher? Where does that go... I know some of the other models have a little cap at the back there that keeps it in a tube of some sort? I have a similar compartment but it has like a screw in the middle and a plastic brace thing? I'm not sure... it doesn't twist or anything I'm fairly certain.





Lastly,



Any other stuff you guys would do? Last thing I plan on doing is changing the plugs and throwing some grease in the shaft.



Regards,

J.C #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2011 Location Austin, Texas, USA Age 52 Posts 6,690 Re: Three Days to Restore 1984? Js550?Help! If the ski is not modified then all of the cooling water will exit through the exhaust. Since it has not been run in a long time expect a lot of black gunk and smoke when you first start it. About the only way to flush it without disassembly is to run the engine.



The fire extinguisher compartment should be located on the right side aft cap by the foot tray. The cover for it should have about a 3" handle on it that sits vertically when closed completely. It twists about 30 degrees to unlock then you pull on it. Note that sometimes an owner will cover over the end caps with turf. If it has been modified so the compartment is inaccessible then you will have to get imaginative for a place to store the fire extinguisher. Also, finding a fire extinguisher that fits this compartment (heck, almost any PWC's FE compartment now) has been challenging lately. Most of the manufacturers have discontinued models that are small enough. Chances are that any new ones that fit don't meet the USCG regs for the minimum size -- but water cops usually aren't that picky.



If you aren't extremely close to the water then I would test start it at your ski's current location. First turn the engine over by hand by turning the coupler. You can safely run the engine for up to 15 seconds without cooling water. Don't over rev it!



1984 JS440 -- 1989 650sx -- 1991 X2 -- 1992 750sx -- 1995 900zxi (qty 2) -- 1995 X2



