Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1998 1100zxi Won't Get Over 5500rpms #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location South Hadley, MA Age 17 Posts 3 1998 1100zxi Won't Get Over 5500rpms The ski will start and run great, but won't go beyond 5500rpms. It used to max out at about 7400rpms, which slowly went down to 7000rpms, 6500, and now down to 5500rpms. The motor was rebuilt 4 years ago and only has 22 hours on it along with perfect compression. What we've done so far:

new fuel pump

new carbs

new fuel filter

new spark plugs

new cdi box

new coil

new spark plug caps

put a second fuel tank in with a new hose to bring gas into the carbs

checked the reeds and they looked good

two compression tests - both good

has spark on all 3 cylinders



Any suggestions would be appreciated at this point. I've put so much money into it at this point I'd rather fix it than just buy a different ski.

