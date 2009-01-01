|
1998 1100zxi Won't Get Over 5500rpms
The ski will start and run great, but won't go beyond 5500rpms. It used to max out at about 7400rpms, which slowly went down to 7000rpms, 6500, and now down to 5500rpms. The motor was rebuilt 4 years ago and only has 22 hours on it along with perfect compression. What we've done so far:
- new fuel pump
- new carbs
- new fuel filter
- new spark plugs
- new cdi box
- new coil
- new spark plug caps
- put a second fuel tank in with a new hose to bring gas into the carbs
- checked the reeds and they looked good
- two compression tests - both good
- has spark on all 3 cylinders
Any suggestions would be appreciated at this point. I've put so much money into it at this point I'd rather fix it than just buy a different ski.
