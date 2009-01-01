Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Aquatrax F12(x) Debth Finder Transducer Location #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2018 Location PA Age 42 Posts 41 Aquatrax F12(x) Debth Finder Transducer Location I used slow cure 2-part epoxy to glue my transducer to the center of the hull right at the front of the engine. My brother-in-law did the same thing in his Kawasaki.. His worked, mine isn't.. Have any of you glued a transducer in and Aquatrax hull and if so where did you put it? I'm wondering if the hull might be reinforced in that location and that's why it isn't working..??



I didn't test the transducer before glueing it like the instructions suggested and now I'm wishing I had. I don't know if they transducer is just bad or if I picked a bad location...

