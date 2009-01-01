|
|
-
Aquatrax F12(x) Debth Finder Transducer Location
I used slow cure 2-part epoxy to glue my transducer to the center of the hull right at the front of the engine. My brother-in-law did the same thing in his Kawasaki.. His worked, mine isn't.. Have any of you glued a transducer in and Aquatrax hull and if so where did you put it? I'm wondering if the hull might be reinforced in that location and that's why it isn't working..??
I didn't test the transducer before glueing it like the instructions suggested and now I'm wishing I had. I don't know if they transducer is just bad or if I picked a bad location...
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules