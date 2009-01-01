Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2001 xlt800 question about gauges #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2013 Location Massachusetts Posts 31 2001 xlt800 question about gauges Hi I'm hoping someone can help me out. I am trying to figure out if the gauges should come on when when hitting the start switch (waking it up) but not starting it.

Mine only shows the word start on the hour meter display screen, nothing else. I can hold down mode and enter a code if I want to lock or unlock. Is that normal?

I'm trying to figure out why this thing won't start with a brand new starter and 3 new solenoids. One solenoid cranked it but it wouldn't stop cranking, had to pull the jumper cables off to stop it. The other 2 I only get a single click at the solenoid no matter what I do. Shorting out the posts won't start it either.



Long story short bought it for cheap money with a junk piston. PO had already tore it apart and screwed with the wiring. Got it all rebuilt and re-wired with the fsm diagram.

I'm 99.9% sure the wiring is correct. The battery was junk and I'm not trying to dump anymore money into it not knowing if it will even run, so I'm jumping it off a car. I've jumped other skis off cars before without any issue, but can't help but to think that might be my problem. Any advise will be greatly appreciated......Also I have a spare start/stop/lanyard switch assembly and same results with that one, which I know works.

