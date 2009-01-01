pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 01:39 PM #1
    Fishingfoolemjak
    Fishingfoolemjak is online now
    PWCToday Newbie Fishingfoolemjak's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2018
    Location
    Sylva, NC
    Posts
    14

    Check engine light... HELP!

    I went riding today with my son, trying out his new to us ski (worked great by the way).

    came home, and went to flush the ski, error code 159 came on the screen while it beeped at me. Looked it up and found out that it was because my straps were covering the reverse bucket. I moved the straps, re fired it up, and continued to beep at me while flashing the check engine light!

    Im also at 9.8 hours now.

    is the beeping and check engine light something else? or is it because Im almost at 10 hours? Please help!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:35 PM #2
    Fishingfoolemjak
    Fishingfoolemjak is online now
    PWCToday Newbie Fishingfoolemjak's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2018
    Location
    Sylva, NC
    Posts
    14

    Re: Check engine light... HELP!

    Update. Disconnected from battery for about 20 minutes, vented gas (not sure if it’s relevant or not) and started it up, cleared the warning light and all is well!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests)

  1. Fishingfoolemjak

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 