Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Check engine light... HELP! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location Sylva, NC Posts 14 Check engine light... HELP! I went riding today with my son, trying out his new to us ski (worked great by the way).



came home, and went to flush the ski, error code 159 came on the screen while it beeped at me. Looked it up and found out that it was because my straps were covering the reverse bucket. I moved the straps, re fired it up, and continued to beep at me while flashing the check engine light!



Im also at 9.8 hours now.



is the beeping and check engine light something else? or is it because Im almost at 10 hours? Please help! #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location Sylva, NC Posts 14 Re: Check engine light... HELP! Update. Disconnected from battery for about 20 minutes, vented gas (not sure if it's relevant or not) and started it up, cleared the warning light and all is well!

