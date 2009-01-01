pxctoday

  Today, 09:44 AM #1
    KevinS
    KevinS is online now
    Top Dog KevinS's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2004
    Location
    Pilot Mountain, NC
    Age
    46
    Posts
    1,559

    720 single carb stumble(but doesn't fall) at near mid throttle

    I feel ike this has been covered but I can't seem to find the right search-term to make it appear.

    This thing runs pretty good everywhere except a very small range of throttle (not related to RPM). I can hold the throttle at this position and it will stumble around as long as I want. It will also recover easily if I increase or decrease the throttle.

    Most of the tuning guides are centered around the higher performance dual-carb setups. Am I looking at a pop-off issue?
  Today, 12:07 PM #2
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    41
    Posts
    5,141

    Re: 720 single carb stumble(but doesn't fall) at near mid throttle

    Try unscrewing the plug boots and trimming back the plug wires 1/4-1/2". Also close up the plug gap to .020.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
