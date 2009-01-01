Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 720 single carb stumble(but doesn't fall) at near mid throttle #1 Top Dog Join Date Feb 2004 Location Pilot Mountain, NC Age 46 Posts 1,559 720 single carb stumble(but doesn't fall) at near mid throttle I feel ike this has been covered but I can't seem to find the right search-term to make it appear.



This thing runs pretty good everywhere except a very small range of throttle (not related to RPM). I can hold the throttle at this position and it will stumble around as long as I want. It will also recover easily if I increase or decrease the throttle.



Most of the tuning guides are centered around the higher performance dual-carb setups. Am I looking at a pop-off issue? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 41 Posts 5,141 Re: 720 single carb stumble(but doesn't fall) at near mid throttle Try unscrewing the plug boots and trimming back the plug wires 1/4-1/2". Also close up the plug gap to .020. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

