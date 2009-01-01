|
|
Top Dog
720 single carb stumble(but doesn't fall) at near mid throttle
I feel ike this has been covered but I can't seem to find the right search-term to make it appear.
This thing runs pretty good everywhere except a very small range of throttle (not related to RPM). I can hold the throttle at this position and it will stumble around as long as I want. It will also recover easily if I increase or decrease the throttle.
Most of the tuning guides are centered around the higher performance dual-carb setups. Am I looking at a pop-off issue?
Re: 720 single carb stumble(but doesn't fall) at near mid throttle
Try unscrewing the plug boots and trimming back the plug wires 1/4-1/2". Also close up the plug gap to .020.
