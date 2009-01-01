Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 96 GTX 787 Spark Issue #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location CT Posts 1 96 GTX 787 Spark Issue Owned this freshwater ski for 20 years and always ran like a champ. This season went to start it and get just 1 big spark from initial crank then nothing.

New battery, opened up stator and pickup cover, tests good, looks very clean. Replaced ignition coil and wires, checked both engine ground and Ignition coil ground. Even jumpered neg batt terminal to engine block. Tested stator wiring plug back to ignition box, all good.

With initial spark engine coughs so it's ready to start if it has spark.

Re: 96 GTX 787 Spark Issue

Spark plug boot inspection?

Continuity check the Ground cable?

Dielectric grease on all electrical connections?



Continuity check the Ground cable?



Re: 96 GTX 787 Spark Issue

You did check to see if engine is sparking while cranking? Visual ? Plugs out laying on head caps connected while cranking check spark

