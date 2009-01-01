pxctoday

  1. Today, 08:42 AM #1
    96 Seadoo GTX
    96 Seadoo GTX is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2016
    Location
    CT
    Posts
    1

    96 GTX 787 Spark Issue

    Owned this freshwater ski for 20 years and always ran like a champ. This season went to start it and get just 1 big spark from initial crank then nothing.
    New battery, opened up stator and pickup cover, tests good, looks very clean. Replaced ignition coil and wires, checked both engine ground and Ignition coil ground. Even jumpered neg batt terminal to engine block. Tested stator wiring plug back to ignition box, all good.
    With initial spark engine coughs so it's ready to start if it has spark.
    Any of you Seadoo experts have any ideas? Thanks in advance
  2. Today, 10:45 AM #2
    Cliff
    Cliff is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Cliff's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2011
    Location
    Where I can see the air I breathe...
    Posts
    3,872

    Re: 96 GTX 787 Spark Issue

    Spark plug boot inspection?

    Continuity check the Ground cable?

    Dielectric grease on all electrical connections?
    What would Chuck Norris do?
  3. Today, 11:02 AM #3
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is online now
    Resident Guru Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    1,089

    Re: 96 GTX 787 Spark Issue

    You did check to see if engine is sparking while cranking? Visual ? Plugs out laying on head caps connected while cranking check spark
