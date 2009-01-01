Owned this freshwater ski for 20 years and always ran like a champ. This season went to start it and get just 1 big spark from initial crank then nothing.
New battery, opened up stator and pickup cover, tests good, looks very clean. Replaced ignition coil and wires, checked both engine ground and Ignition coil ground. Even jumpered neg batt terminal to engine block. Tested stator wiring plug back to ignition box, all good.
With initial spark engine coughs so it's ready to start if it has spark.
Any of you Seadoo experts have any ideas? Thanks in advance