I recently purchased a 99 ZXI 1100 and discovered 2 of the 3 slide diaphragms are torn on the CV carb. I just want to purchase the membrane and not a whole new slide and can't figure out which diaphragms to order without it costing an arm and a leg. The ski bogs down but idles and starts fine. Also, there is about a 2 inch crack in the exhaust body. Can it be welded for a cheap repair?

