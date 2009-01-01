Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: '96 XP 780 Battery #1 Resident Guru Join Date Apr 2005 Location Somewhere in Time Age 51 Posts 1,132 '96 XP 780 Battery What is "THE" battery to have for a '96 XP 780??



These any good??



WANTED: Westcoast Dual Plug Ignition. Kaw 650. Inquire within. #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2012 Location florida Posts 486 Re: '96 XP 780 Battery I have had good luck with odyssey 10 years 95 hx 787

WANTED: Westcoast Dual Plug Ignition. Kaw 650. Inquire within. #4 Resident Guru Join Date Dec 2006 Location Kansas City, Missouri... cuz when the icecaps melt, my house becomes ocean-front property...bytches. Age 38 Posts 895 Re: '96 XP 780 Battery PC-625. Same here, I got 10+ years out of my oldest battery that was manufactured in 2005.



The trick is making sure you have a charging system that works properly, disconnecting and occasionally topping off the charge in the off season.



I won't use any other brand of battery in my skis. It's cheaper in the long run if you plan on keeping your XP for longer than a single riding season.



https://www.amazon.com/Odyssey-PC625...KiL&ref=plSrch Last edited by SpitAndDirt; Yesterday at 11:07 PM .

