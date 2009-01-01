pxctoday

  Yesterday, 08:11 PM
    Maico
    Maico
    Join Date
    Apr 2005
    Location
    Somewhere in Time
    Age
    51
    Posts
    1,132

    '96 XP 780 Battery

    What is "THE" battery to have for a '96 XP 780??

    These any good??

    https://www.amazon.com/MotoBatt-MBTX...70_&dpSrc=srch
  Yesterday, 08:17 PM
    1blkc5
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Oct 2012
    Location
    florida
    Posts
    486

    Re: '96 XP 780 Battery

    I have had good luck with odyssey 10 years
  Yesterday, 08:25 PM
    Maico
    Resident Guru Maico's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2005
    Location
    Somewhere in Time
    Age
    51
    Posts
    1,132

    Re: '96 XP 780 Battery

    Quote Originally Posted by 1blkc5 View Post
    I have had good luck with odyssey 10 years
    Thanks brotha. Do you have a part # as the odyssey web site shows no part number for my application.
  Yesterday, 11:04 PM
    SpitAndDirt
    Resident Guru SpitAndDirt's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2006
    Location
    Kansas City, Missouri... cuz when the icecaps melt, my house becomes ocean-front property...bytches.
    Age
    38
    Posts
    895

    Re: '96 XP 780 Battery

    PC-625. Same here, I got 10+ years out of my oldest battery that was manufactured in 2005.

    The trick is making sure you have a charging system that works properly, disconnecting and occasionally topping off the charge in the off season.

    I won't use any other brand of battery in my skis. It's cheaper in the long run if you plan on keeping your XP for longer than a single riding season.

    https://www.amazon.com/Odyssey-PC625...KiL&ref=plSrch
