What is "THE" battery to have for a '96 XP 780??
These any good??
https://www.amazon.com/MotoBatt-MBTX...70_&dpSrc=srch
"Taste like chicken....keep on lickin',
Taste like trout...throw it out!"
Author Unknown
"You should never smoke in pajamas,
You might start a fire and burn your face,
Maybe you'll return to Manaugua,
You could go un-noticed in such a place"
FZ
WANTED: Westcoast Dual Plug Ignition. Kaw 650. Inquire within.
I have had good luck with odyssey 10 years
95 hx 787
96 xp with miller motor
92 gmc typhoon and 99 frc vette
Originally Posted by 1blkc5
I have had good luck with odyssey 10 years
Thanks brotha. Do you have a part # as the odyssey web site shows no part number for my application.
PC-625. Same here, I got 10+ years out of my oldest battery that was manufactured in 2005.
The trick is making sure you have a charging system that works properly, disconnecting and occasionally topping off the charge in the off season.
I won't use any other brand of battery in my skis. It's cheaper in the long run if you plan on keeping your XP for longer than a single riding season.
https://www.amazon.com/Odyssey-PC625...KiL&ref=plSrch
Last edited by SpitAndDirt; Yesterday at 11:07 PM.
96XP Wake-jumping demon #1
96XP Wake-jumping demon #2
99XPL Runs like it's possessed! :
02RX Current project in-work, ready to be assembled.
A BIG THANKS to Bill O' and Chris at Watercraft Magic for putting together an excellent re-jetting and Prok filter kit for the XPL.
I love my CanDooPro! Take that stealerships!! www.candoopro.com
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests)
Forum Rules