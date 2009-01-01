Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Lost compression in cylinder 1 - 2007 gp1300r #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2006 Location Virginia Posts 31 Lost compression in cylinder 1 - 2007 gp1300r Hi there!



so I bought a 2007 gp1300r 3 weeks ago and it's been awesome... until today. All I can say is the guy who sold it got rid of it at the right time. Anyway, 90 hours on the ski total and is in immaculate shape.



Today I was out when all of a sudden I heard the engine making a knocking sound. I turned it off immediately as I have had this experience on a boat and know better. Had my buddy tow me in, took out the plugs and turned it over. Everything is moving as it should with no strange noises (with the plugs out). Put the plugs back in and it didnt start... ANYWAY....threw a compression gauge on it, 0

psi in cylinder 1 (CRAP!)



I suppose I blew a ring but not 100% sure, anyone have any idea what it would cost me to have a repair shop fix this? Thinking about doing it myself but its just as hard to find the time.



