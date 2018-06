Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Stage 5 PJS 440 cylinder and jetted BN38 #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2016 Location California Posts 269 Stage 5 PJS 440 cylinder and jetted BN38 Selling a PJS stage 5 ported aluminum cylinder with pistons. It's in great shape and can be ran as is. The pistons are modified to work with the cylinder. Looking to get $250 for it with the jetted BN38 which will require a rebuild kit. Does have a brand new throttle shaft and plate. #2 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2005 Location CAN Posts 734 Re: Stage 5 PJS 440 cylinder and jetted BN38 Pm sent Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

