Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Skat trak 12v magnum pump, wear ring /impeller #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Sep 2012 Location SoCal Posts 446 Skat trak 12v magnum pump, wear ring /impeller Skat trak 12v magnum pump

Comes with skat wear ring with oem Yamaha pump seal, skat 12v stator and impros pitched Solas 16/23 prop



Seals in the pump are good and will be included



Does not come with shaft



$750









Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules