  Today, 02:19 PM
    Dysinger
    Join Date
    Apr 2015
    Location
    North Carolina
    Age
    49
    Posts
    103

    FS: Seadoo 161mm Solas jet Pump w/ Nozzle and rings

    I have a Seadoo 161mm Solas Jet pump with nozzle and rings (82, 83, 84mm) for sale. It's in excellent shape, never in salt water:


    2018-06-23 14.03.33.jpg2018-06-23 14.14.11.jpg2018-06-23 14.04.02.jpg2018-06-23 14.03.41.jpg2018-06-23 14.04.21.jpg

    Asking $1000.

    Thanks,
    Jon
