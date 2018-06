Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Crank Cores #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2015 Location North Carolina Age 49 Posts 103 Crank Cores Hey Guys,



I have 6 crank cores. Not sure if anyone is interested but here is what I got:





2 - Yamaha GP 1200R

1 - Kawasaki 1100

3 - Seadoo 951



Let me know if anyone needs them.



2018-06-23 12.19.04.jpg





Thanks,

