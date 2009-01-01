|
STX Hull Repair or replace?
I bought the 1996 STX 1100 shown in pics below with hull damage. I only bought because I knew the source and that the engine was good.
Question. Am I better off $ wise to try to repair the hull or move the engine into the hull shown in the zxi hull shown in the other pic? The Hull does not leak, but obviously pulls to one side which does not make for a pleasant ride.
I know I would need a plate for the conversion and possibly drive shaft, though the zxi has its original drive shaft still in it.
I really wanted to stay with a three seater model. Does anyone know of a source for a 3 seater hull. I am in Central Alabama.
IMAG1419.jpgIMAG1420.jpgIMAG1422.jpg
Re: STX Hull Repair or replace?
That hull can be repaired easily by anybody with fiberglass experience. Put a pic with caption on Facebook "Looking for somebody with fiberglass skills" . Best bet is to empty fuel tank, pull engine, then get it flipped over. After the repair is done you can brush on some gel coat or spray it with white appliance epoxy paint.
Re: STX Hull Repair or replace?
One boat guy looked at it, told me it was not worth repairing, I pushed him to give me a price and he quoted $2500. Maybe I need to look for another guy, LOL.
