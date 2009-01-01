|
For Sale- 2015 Kawasaki Ultra 310X SE- only 18hrs
Hurt my hip last year and selling my ski.
Purchased May 2016, includes extended warrantly good through May 2021
Just turned 18hrs with spring commission. Not ridden this season. Adult owned and maintained.
Includes ski, Load Rite trailer purchased new with ski (200 miles) and OEM cover.
Also have extra set of new plugs amd some jackets if wanted.
Ski is like new. Please don't ask silly questions like "did you flush it?", "did you fog the supercharger?", "did you winterize it?" answers are YES YES and YES
Priced to sell at $11,500
