Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Looks like I lost some top speed on my 1997 GP1200 #1 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2002 Location Lake Conroe (Montgomery,) Texas Age 54 Posts 550 Looks like I lost some top speed on my 1997 GP1200 I've got this similar thread going over on Greenhulk.net but it's pretty dead there on the Yamaha "old school" forum.



Took the ski out for the first time this year at the beginning of May. Ran good for an hour then died. Stator shorted out. Bought a good used, Yamaha OEM stator from another Greenhulk member. Installed the stator and took the ski out for a test ride on 5/15/18. After the no-wake zone, I opened it up and the ski rocketed past it's previous GPS top speed (57.5) to 58.4mph but then suddenly, the ski seemed to veer slightly to the right and the speed slowed down to about 55 .



The water was close to perfect so the initial 58.4 didn't totally surprise me but I never could repeat that speed. Brought the ski back to my lift and checked carbs for WOT. Plugs looked good. Checked that the ride plate bolts were tight. I checked my aluminum trim tabs (made by George) and they were secure. Took it back out but with the slight right pull, the best I saw afterward was a disappointing 56.2 on my GPS. Rear end felt a little loose, too.



I checked compression and all three cylinders measured within 1 psi of 110 on my 30 yr old, made in USA compression gauge. Sounds kinda low but it's always been on the low side. I got the ski from the original purchaser, my brother and it's been mine for about 10 yrs.

2 X 1996 Sea Doo XP (sold) ​2013 VXR #2 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2002 Location Lake Conroe (Montgomery,) Texas Age 54 Posts 550 Re: Looks like I lost some top speed on my 1997 GP1200 Over the next couple of weeks, I noticed that I was getting a slight bog off the line so I knew it was time to pull the carbs and clean them up. I also installed three new plugs just to be sure. Full tank of fresh, 10% ethanol crapola.



Took the ski for another run on 6/21. Couldn't even hit 55 on GPS. It seemed to me that every time I'd take the ski out, top speed would get lower so I thought that maybe I had an exhaust leak.



On 6/22, I took off without the seat on so I could confirm/see/eliminate an exhaust leak as the cause of my slow down. After the no-wake zone, I hit the throttle and the ski accelerated nicely up to 57.3 mph and then it veered to the right and slowed down to 55 again .



It's got to be a problem with something on the bottom of the ski, right? I've already replaced the plastic, OEM trim tabs with aluminum tabs.

2 X 1996 Sea Doo XP (sold) ​2013 VXR #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 41 Posts 5,133 Re: Looks like I lost some top speed on my 1997 GP1200 Is one sponson set lower than the other? http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

