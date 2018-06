Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB super chicken exhaust #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2010 Location New Hamshire Age 29 Posts 2,146 WTB super chicken exhaust hey yall



looking for an exhaust setup. ill be running a 750 big pin. i have a few different stock manifolds. but looking for a full coffmans system or a factory pipe system at a fair price. or any other AM that works in the SC



i have cash and/or parts to trade. parts i have are 550, 650, 750, 1100 kawi and yami, super chicken, polaris 750, and GP800.



if you cant get a hold of me on here, text or call me at 978-360-7352

thanks! 87 JS550- WC reed cyl.. 51 mph

89 Jet Mate 750

91 chicken 750 big pin in progress

93 B1 1100

93 750sx

94 750sx

94 B1 760

