Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Manifold is stuck #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location Menifee, CA Posts 49 Manifold is stuck I tried removing my pjs exhaust manifold from a 650sx and it won't budge. I've tried everything I can think of and it won't move. Any ideas or tricks? Last edited by ShortBus; Yesterday at 10:43 PM . #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2018 Location Manteca, California Posts 188 Re: Manifold is stuck Tap it with a rubber mallet what I️ always do or apply heat #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location Menifee, CA Posts 49 Re: Manifold is stuck Haha I obviously tried a rubber mallet. I've tried a steel hammer, a torch, a pry bar, soaking it in penetrating oil for multiple days. I'm out of new ideas. #4 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2018 Location Manteca, California Posts 188 Re: Manifold is stuck Buy a new motor problem solved Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules