  Yesterday, 10:43 PM #1
    ShortBus
    Manifold is stuck

    I tried removing my pjs exhaust manifold from a 650sx and it won't budge. I've tried everything I can think of and it won't move. Any ideas or tricks?
  Yesterday, 11:59 PM #2
    Mythenand
    Re: Manifold is stuck

    Tap it with a rubber mallet what I️ always do or apply heat
  Today, 12:58 AM #3
    ShortBus
    Re: Manifold is stuck

    Haha I obviously tried a rubber mallet. I've tried a steel hammer, a torch, a pry bar, soaking it in penetrating oil for multiple days. I'm out of new ideas.
  Today, 01:04 AM #4
    Mythenand
    Re: Manifold is stuck

    Buy a new motor problem solved
