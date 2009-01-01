|
I tried removing my pjs exhaust manifold from a 650sx and it won't budge. I've tried everything I can think of and it won't move. Any ideas or tricks?
Re: Manifold is stuck
Tap it with a rubber mallet what I️ always do or apply heat
Re: Manifold is stuck
Haha I obviously tried a rubber mallet. I've tried a steel hammer, a torch, a pry bar, soaking it in penetrating oil for multiple days. I'm out of new ideas.
Re: Manifold is stuck
Buy a new motor problem solved
