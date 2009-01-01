I have an 1100 stx di which has been standing for about 3 years. It is very difficult to start. It fires but stops.The engine warning light flashes. Also the battery warning light flashes. Eventually it will start but misfires and will not keep running.
After continued attempts it eventually runs properly and starts perfectly. When restarted the engine light and the battery light goes out.
Everything is perfect.
However the next day exactly the same happens. Difficult to start. Engine light etc but eventually runs
I have the Kadiag software but no cable.
Any suggestions?