Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: PJS 800cc Motor for sale #1 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 29 Posts 1,853 PJS 800cc Motor for sale Selling my last PJS 800 motor. Ive had a few of these and this is my best and last one. Motor is in good shape and just needs intake, exhaust and ignition to run. Asking $1000 + shipping. Now, more about the motor, This is a PJS Viper 9000 cylinder and head on a Kawi 650 bottom. Uses standard 650 crank with 85mm P olaris Octane pistons and bored out and ported 650 crank cases. Crank is a OEM 650 crank that is in really nice shape. Any 650/750/800 ignition will work with it. Any 650/750/800 exhaust will work with it. Any 750/800 intake will work with it. At its peak of upgrades, I was running this in a JS with a XiR factory pipe and dual 44s. Since the intake is in the cylinder, the intake in the cases are blocked off with reproduction PJS blockoff blocks. Head is setup for 110 race gas. Cylinder bores are in normal shape for use, shows some minor signs of water ingestion and the typical stuff. Chris Newmiller did all the machine work on it and the invoice is attached. This motor is a screamer with very good bottom end when paired with a total loss, and has a brutal mid to top end pull. Instant throttle response everywhere. Compression is a even 170 PSI tested with my no name compression tester. In a perfect world the cranking compression should be around 185 due to the tall exhaust ports. Sweet motor, fast, sounds great, and has that oldschool PJS bling. Motor comes with the bed plate if you want it. Does not include the TBM flywheel or front flywheel cover. This is a perfect running motor and is only being sold since I cracked the hull it was in and am too busy to fix anytime soon. $1000 + shipping



Pictures can be viewed at https://www.amazon.com/photos/share/...bwFo8n3bYjCzio Last edited by bandit88; Yesterday at 08:46 PM .

-86 440 with PJS800 conversion -

-90 TS650

-91 300SX -95 750SXI-86 440 with PJS800 conversion - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=466927 -90 TS650-91 300SX Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules