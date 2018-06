Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SXR stock intake set up. #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2005 Location Mooresville Age 36 Posts 154 SXR stock intake set up. SXR stock intake set up. Includes Carbs, manifold, reed cages, flame arrestor. The ski was run in the salt. They are not perfect looking but mechanically work great. Only issue is it looks like 1 reed is missing. I just rebuilt them with genuine Mikuni rebuild kits, new needle and seats, and jets. Choke plates have been removed and primer fittings installed. $325 to your door. Attached Images 1F365337-019D-43F6-BD3F-D96BFBEB263E.jpeg (2.14 MB, 5 views)

1F365337-019D-43F6-BD3F-D96BFBEB263E.jpeg (2.14 MB, 5 views) 13EEC380-1EBD-47EC-92D6-2C8E9A0ED970.jpeg (1.94 MB, 5 views)

13EEC380-1EBD-47EC-92D6-2C8E9A0ED970.jpeg (1.94 MB, 5 views) DB434142-D042-4395-8729-38072491183D.jpeg (1.89 MB, 5 views)

DB434142-D042-4395-8729-38072491183D.jpeg (1.89 MB, 5 views) C5E70921-7DD6-4A79-A412-5171D9C4FF94.jpeg (2.12 MB, 7 views)

C5E70921-7DD6-4A79-A412-5171D9C4FF94.jpeg (2.12 MB, 7 views) 5928C981-4277-4C9E-8FE8-E69E7B80C8A9.jpeg (1.97 MB, 8 views)

5928C981-4277-4C9E-8FE8-E69E7B80C8A9.jpeg (1.97 MB, 8 views) 3A3E307B-9BCB-4E95-A83E-FD0EEF9E6AD8.jpeg (2.02 MB, 5 views)

3A3E307B-9BCB-4E95-A83E-FD0EEF9E6AD8.jpeg (2.02 MB, 5 views) C144BFA9-F5F0-4335-942E-07532FC878D1.jpeg (1.98 MB, 5 views)

4EA4F65C-BE65-4927-A492-0F3362DEF2EE.jpeg (1.83 MB, 5 views)

