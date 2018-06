Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Stock SXR exhaust Manifold. #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2005 Location Mooresville Age 36 Posts 154 Stock SXR exhaust Manifold. Stock SXR exhaust manifold. The ski was run in the salt but it is in decent shape. $40 to your door. Attached Images 9DC4FFEB-90EB-4A50-9814-5EF710C7DC79.jpeg (2.06 MB, 2 views)

9DC4FFEB-90EB-4A50-9814-5EF710C7DC79.jpeg (2.06 MB, 2 views) A1CABEDD-BE91-45D1-A6CD-7AE7E5D48497.jpeg (2.15 MB, 2 views)

A1CABEDD-BE91-45D1-A6CD-7AE7E5D48497.jpeg (2.15 MB, 2 views) C49B0BEE-AE42-40E4-B456-C9EEC204830C.jpeg (2.00 MB, 2 views) Last edited by 112motorsports; Today at 06:51 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 15 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 15 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules