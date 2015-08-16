|
|
WTB 650 x2 Intake Grate
WTB 650 x2 Intake Grate. Preferably the old school kind like Mariner or Westcoast(deep)....like the ones below
WTB 650 x2 Intake Grate
The L&S I have is just like that Mariner.
WTB 650 x2 Intake Grate
ok, I'll take it... but I'm still looking for a Westcoast deep grate... if anyone has one for sale.
WTB 650 x2 Intake Grate
Here are 3 used Kawasaki 650 grates you may be interested in, Westcoast deep scope for $60 plus shipping & paypal fee, PJS top loader for $75 plus shipping & paypal fee, and last but not least, R&D top loader which is very aggressive for $80 plus Shipping & paypal fee.Let me know if I can help. Thanks, Chuck.
