  Today, 03:26 PM
    billcruise
    Join Date
    Jul 2006
    Location
    Cincinnati, OH
    Age
    54
    Posts
    36

    2014 Yamaha SuperJet - $5900

    2014 Yamaha Superjet in great running condition. Engine and pump are stock, has electric bilge pump, new battery, primer, and ODI grips. Starts right up and runs great. No trailer.
    Last edited by billcruise; Today at 03:29 PM.
