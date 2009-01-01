|
|
-
2014 Yamaha SuperJet - $5900
2014 Yamaha Superjet in great running condition. Engine and pump are stock, has electric bilge pump, new battery, primer, and ODI grips. Starts right up and runs great. No trailer.
Last edited by billcruise; Today at 03:29 PM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules