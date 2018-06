Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: New Miller 750 lighten flywheel #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2018 Location Manteca, California Posts 184 New Miller 750 lighten flywheel I️ have a 750 in my x2 I️ and I️ heard it was 80 dollars to have newmiller lighten it is it worth it let me know your guys expierences thanks #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2012 Location Kennewick WA Age 49 Posts 75 Re: New Miller 750 lighten flywheel I had him do my 650 flywheel and it was well worth the money. Much better acceleration and low end snap. Close performance wise to my 500+$ Jetinetics wheel. But so much more affordable and reliable. Do it, you will be happy you did. 87 X2 650, Bad Bones head and reeds. Mariner ex manifold, Coffmans stainless steel pipe, Mariner waterbox, Jetinetics flywheel, Dales Bad attitude ign, Westcoast intake, SBN44, K&N flame arrestor, TRD throttle wheel, Bullettproof stem, Renthal bars, KVPI finger throttle, Mariner deep intake grate. Dual cooling. billet coupler set, Scat Trak 8-16, Blueprinted and extrude honed pump. PJS rip turn. 1.5 chop. #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2018 Location East Side Michigan Age 25 Posts 103 Re: New Miller 750 lighten flywheel He did my wheel. Have not put it on yet but I am excited to. #4 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2015 Location Hollywood, FL Posts 267 Re: New Miller 750 lighten flywheel Newmiller the GOAT





